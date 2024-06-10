WHAT TO EXPECT: Another round of Excessive Heat Warnings in Arizona this week

PHOENIX — Extreme heat is back in the Valley this week!

As high pressure intensifies over our region, temperatures will be back above 110 degrees in Phoenix starting Tuesday.

That will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, so Excessive Heat Warnings are back in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Thursday. These heat alerts also extend into southern and southeast Arizona, and into parts of northern and northwest Arizona too.

With these heat alerts in effect, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days. So, take action now to prepare yourself and your family for a stretch of dangerously hot days ahead.

Stay hydrated, limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., wear light-colored clothing, and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we will even flirting with records!

The forecast high for both days is 112 degrees. Wednesday's record is currently 113 degrees, set in 2022. Thursday's record is 114 degrees, set in 1936.

The risk of heat-related illnesses (like heat exhaustion and heat stroke) is on the rise as temperatures run around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer and this week's sizzling hot temperatures could be deadly.

In 2023, the deadliest year on record for heat deaths, 99 out of the 645 heat-related deaths happened when the heat risk was in the "major" category, and 162 deaths happened on days that were in the "moderate" category, which is where it will be across the Valley this week.