WHAT TO EXPECT: Another major winter storm is headed to Arizona Wednesday

PHOENIX — Another major winter storm is headed to Arizona!

Wednesday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day as a big blast of rain, wind, and snow impacts outdoor activities and travel across our state.

Snow showers will begin in northern Arizona for areas above 4,500 feet in elevation on Tuesday.

Then, snowfall will increase significantly late Tuesday night and Wednesday as the snow level drops all the way down to 3,000 feet.

Areas along the Mogollon Rim above 6,000 feet in elevation, like Flagstaff, Heber, and Show Low could pick up over a foot of snow!

Winds will pick up too, leading to blowing snow and low visibility across the high country on Wednesday.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect across most of northern and eastern Arizona, as well as for the higher terrain just northeast of the Valley. These watches will likely be upgraded to warnings as we get closer.

Run your errands now and adjust any travel plans you have across the high country on Wednesday as road conditions become hazardous.

We could be in for a soggy afternoon and evening commute in the Valley on Wednesday, too.

Scattered showers will move into the Valley in the early afternoon and continue through Wednesday night.

We could pick up anywhere from two-tenths of an inch to four-tenths of an inch of rain in the Valley. A few thunderstorms could be in the mix, too.

Our Valley forecast will dry out on Thursday, but we may see some lingering snow showers along the Mogollon Rim until Thursday afternoon.

As we dry out, temperatures will warm up heading into the weekend.

Expect highs back in the 70s across the Phoenix metro area by Saturday and Sunday.

