Weather Whiplash! Temperatures plummet as back-to-back storms head our way

PHOENIX — After a stretch of unseasonably warm weather, things are changing big time as we track back-to-back storms that will move through Arizona early this week.

The first storm brings scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms to the Valley on Monday.

Snow is also expected in areas above 5,000 feet on Monday.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains, where we could pick up around one to three inches of snow.

Valley rainfall will be relatively light, with most spots only picking up around a tenth of an inch on Monday. However, a few thunderstorms could get in the mix too, bringing slightly higher rain totals to some areas. There’s also a chance for small hail with the strongest storms that develop.

The rain and snow will taper off this evening and overnight, and we’ll get a brief lull in the action through Tuesday morning.

Then the second storm heads our way, and it’s looking stronger and colder.

Areas of sleet will be possible across northern Arizona by mid-morning Tuesday before heavy snow showers expand across northern Arizona throughout the rest of the day.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across most of northern Arizona in areas above 6,000 feet on Tuesday.

Places like Flagstaff could pick up an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow on Tuesday, with some higher amounts possible in spots.

Winds are cranking up across Arizona on Tuesday, too.

Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph across much of Arizona on Tuesday, including the Phoenix Metro area.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas along the Colorado River in northwest Arizona on Tuesday, where wind gusts could reach 50 mph.

Wind gusts could top 60 mph over the Superstition Mountains in Pinal county where a High Wind Watch is in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are plummeting as these storms usher in some much colder air.

After topping out near 80 degrees on Sunday, Valley highs will be more than 20 degrees colder on Monday, only reaching the upper 50s.

Valley highs will reach the 50s to 60s the rest of the week, with lows in the 30s to 40s each morning.

We could even see a few freezes in the Valley by Thursday morning.