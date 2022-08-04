VIDEO: Car caught in freeway flooding on I-17 near Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Heavy rains Thursday morning led to flash flooding on Valley roadways, including on I-17.

One ABC15 viewer got caught in flooding that hit I-17 near Camelback Road Thursday morning.

Video captured from the back seat of their vehicle shows deep water surrounding the vehicle as they move forward.

Thankfully, they made it through safely.

Remember, turn around, don't drown.

Officials later said the flooding was due in part to "a large amount of rain falling in a short amount of time" and say equipment is running properly in the area.

The area in the video received over an inch of rain as of about 7 a.m. Thursday

A Flash Flood Warning is in place for parts of Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, and Paradise Valley until 8:45 this morning.