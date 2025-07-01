Storms cause blowing dust to blanket the Valley Tuesday, causing poor air quality

PHOENIX — Tuesday’s sunrise lit up a hazy sky over the Valley, and air quality levels are poor in some areas.

The haze was the result of blowing dust caused by storm activity in the southeastern part of the state Monday night, ABC15 Meteorologist Jorge Torres said.

Videos and pictures from traffic cameras and ABC15 viewers showed the widespread dust and low visibility overnight and into the morning hours.

More dusty conditions are expected across the state on Tuesday.

A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect from 2-8 p.m. across southern Arizona and from 4-8 p.m. for western Pinal County.

Outflow boundaries from storms along the Mogollon Rim may drift into the Valley, bringing the potential for gusty winds, isolated pockets of blowing dust, and spotty showers after 5 pm.

KNXV

Tuesday’s dusty conditions are a good reminder of safety during monsoon season, when we see more dust storms and weather hazards.

If you’re driving when a dust storm hits, remember to pull off to the right, take your foot off the brake, and turn off your car’s engine and lights. Wait there until visibility improves.

Breathing in dust spores can also increase your risk of contracting Valley fever.