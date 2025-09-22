Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RAINFALL TOTALS: Storms bring rain to the Valley, Arizona on the first day of fall (9/22/25)

rain sept 22 2025 phoenix
Storms lingered in and around the Valley Monday morning, kicking off the fall season with measurable rain in some areas. 

Most of the storm activity has stayed in the northwestern part of the Valley and continued to push northeast. 

Watch live radar of storms moving across the Valley and state in the video player below:

See how much rain fell in your area in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Maricopa County Flood Control District (last updated: 10 a.m., Monday): 

  • Ahwatukee: 0.16” 
  • Aguila: 0.63” 
  • Cave Creek: 0.24” 
  • Crown King: 0.91”
  • Fountain Hills: 0.04”
  • Lake Pleasant: 0.24”
  • Morristown: 0.51” 
  • New River Landfill: 0.28”
  • Phoenix (near 24th Street and Camelback Road): 0.04” 
  • Surprise: 0.12”
  • Wickenburg: 0.43”
  • Yarnell: 0.55”

