RAINFALL TOTALS: Storms bring rain to the Valley, Arizona on the first day of fall (9/22/25)

Storms lingered in and around the Valley Monday morning, kicking off the fall season with measurable rain in some areas.

Most of the storm activity has stayed in the northwestern part of the Valley and continued to push northeast.

Watch live radar of storms moving across the Valley and state in the video player below:

See how much rain fell in your area in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Maricopa County Flood Control District (last updated: 10 a.m., Monday):

