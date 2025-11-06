Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Who is 'Jane Doe Tucson 1979'? New drawings aim to identify young murder victim in decades-old case

New artist renderings released to help identify homicide victim from 1979
Jane Tucson Doe 1979
TUCSON, AZ — Investigators are renewing the search for the identity of a young woman found dead in southern Arizona nearly 50 years ago.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a new facial reconstruction photo on Thursday in hopes of identifying “Jane Tucson Doe 1979.

Jane Tucson Doe 1979

On Nov. 1, 1979, a body was found in Tucson, near Interstate 10 and Arizona Highway 83. The victim, believed to be a young woman between 17 and 22 years old, had multiple gunshot wounds.

Her death was considered a homicide, but no other information about her killing, her identity, or who was responsible for her death has been determined.

Officials say the victim was found wearing a cream-colored sweater and a green shirt.

Jane Tucson Doe 1979 clothes

Genetic analysis shows the young woman was of Honduran ancestry and may have had ties to Honduras, Nicaragua, or El Salvador.

The victim was described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and 116 pounds. She had black hair that was dyed reddish-brown. She had also had dental restorations done on a broken-off front tooth.

Anyone with information that may be helpful in identifying “Jane Tucson Doe 1979” is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678), the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 1-520-351-3486, or the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner at 1-520-724-8600.

