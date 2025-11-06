Who is 'Jane Doe Tucson 1979'? New drawings aim to identify young murder victim in decades-old case

TUCSON, AZ — Investigators are renewing the search for the identity of a young woman found dead in southern Arizona nearly 50 years ago.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a new facial reconstruction photo on Thursday in hopes of identifying “Jane Tucson Doe 1979.”

NCMEC

On Nov. 1, 1979, a body was found in Tucson, near Interstate 10 and Arizona Highway 83. The victim, believed to be a young woman between 17 and 22 years old, had multiple gunshot wounds.

Her death was considered a homicide, but no other information about her killing, her identity, or who was responsible for her death has been determined.

Officials say the victim was found wearing a cream-colored sweater and a green shirt.

NCMEC

Genetic analysis shows the young woman was of Honduran ancestry and may have had ties to Honduras, Nicaragua, or El Salvador.

The victim was described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and 116 pounds. She had black hair that was dyed reddish-brown. She had also had dental restorations done on a broken-off front tooth.

Anyone with information that may be helpful in identifying “Jane Tucson Doe 1979” is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678), the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 1-520-351-3486, or the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner at 1-520-724-8600.