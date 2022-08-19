RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-19-22

PHOENIX — Heavy monsoon storms slammed the Phoenix metro area Thursday night into Friday morning. More storms are expected later in the day Friday.

LIVE UPDATES: Storms continue Friday ahead of Flood Watch in Arizona

How much rain has fallen in your area? Here are the latest rain gauge measurements from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County: (last updated at 8:30 a.m.)

Avondale (Gila River at 116th Ave.): 0.12"

Buckeye (Buckeye Rd. at SR 85): 0.24"

Gilbert (Freestone Basin): 0.71"

Gilbert (Crossroads Park): 1.06"

Gold Canyon (King's Ranch): 0.43"

Goodyear (Gila River at Estrella Pkwy): 0.12"

Laveen: 0.20"

Mesa (Reed Park): 0.31"

Peoria (New River at Bell Rd.): 0.20"

Peoria (New River Dam): 0.16"

Phoenix (2nd St. and Roeser Rd.): 0.24"

Phoenix (South Mt. Park Headquarters): 0.12"

Queen Creek: (Sonoqui Wash near Hawes Rd.): 0.39"

See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.