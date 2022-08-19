LIVE UPDATES: Storms continue Friday ahead of Flood Watch in Arizona

PHOENIX — After a busy Thursday night of damaging weather, more rain is falling in the Valley Friday morning with more storms on the way.

Thousands of people remain without power Friday and school is canceled for some Peoria students due those outages.

Other areas of the state have seen strong storm activity and are also experiencing power outages.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Monsoon storm chances and the risk of flash flooding ramping up!

Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:

8:34 a.m.

APS says more than 2,000 customers are without power in the Parker area. The estimated restoration time is around noon on Saturday. #abc15wx pic.twitter.com/DaaDHwSfnV — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) August 19, 2022

8:31 a.m.

WITHOUT POWER IN PEORIA? The Peoria Main Library is also currently without power, but a few other city facilities are available to residents without power:

-Peoria Community

-Rio Vista Recreation Center

-Sunrise Mountain Library #abc15wx — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) August 19, 2022

8:10 a.m.

UPDATE FROM PUSD: The most recent update from APS is that power will not be restored until later today. They must cancel school at Alta Loma and Peoria elementary schools today. Do not send children to school, even if power is restored. — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) August 19, 2022

BLOCK WALLS BLOWN OVER: storm damage along 43rd Avenue with several block walls blown over from last nights storms. #azwx #@abc15 pic.twitter.com/nkPx29LpCn — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) August 19, 2022

7:15 a.m.

A massive downed tree is blocking a residential street near 83rd and Grand avenues #abc15wx pic.twitter.com/Cn8n8n5hVj — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) August 19, 2022

6:54 a.m.

UPDATE: Peoria Unified School District has also canceled school at Cheyenne Elementary for today and put Alta Loma and Peoria Elementary on a delayed start.

6:45 a.m.

645am: Isolated showers across central Arizona slowly drifting southwestward. Anticipate this to continue for at least 1 - 2 more hours. More significant development is anticipated later today. #azwx pic.twitter.com/xA9gipkKGl — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

6:38 a.m.

Here’s what the ADOT camera looks like on the Loop 101 near Thunderbird. A lot of rain coming down- please be safe on the road! #abc15 #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/fWxzfMF70t — Jamie Warren (@JamieABC15) August 19, 2022

6:36 a.m.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Last night's storms caused damage to the district's IT System at all campuses. Crews have been working all night to repair these systems. We are not currently able to email or make/receive phone calls. Schools are open today. We will continue to provide updates. pic.twitter.com/nF2ROnMlYN — Deer Valley Unified School District (@DVUSD) August 19, 2022

6:20 a.m.

6:10 a.m.

Flood Watch in effect from 11am today - 11pm Sat. Burn scars, normally dry washes, and low lying areas will be most susceptible to flooding. Expect lengthy quiet periods between heavy rain episodes. #azwx pic.twitter.com/bjao6PpAGZ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2022

5:55 a.m.

With 1.10" of rain since midnight, Window Rock, AZ is up to 5.32" for August. This breaks the previous August record of 4.73" from 2005 and is also the wettest month since the rain gauge was installed in 1998! #azwx #Monsoon2022 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 19, 2022

5:48 a.m.

APS crews are working on this. Less than 5000 customers still without power https://t.co/ALt2CFBLij — Allison Rodriguez (@ARodTV) August 19, 2022

5:45 a.m.

JUST IN: Some schools canceled for the day due to power outage in Peoria. Schools impacted are: Peoria High School, Peoria Flex Academy and the MET Professional Academy. Peoria Flex Academy and the MET Professional Academy are on the campus of Peoria High School #abc15 — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) August 19, 2022

4:04 a.m., Friday

#TrafficAlert - Multiple closures due to storm damage & power lines down.

- 83rd Ave / Cactus Rd Intersection - All directions

- 91st Ave from Peoria to Grand Ave.

- Cactus Rd from 83rd to 91st Ave

- 79th Ave from Cactus to Peoria Ave

- 79th Ave & Columbine Rd pic.twitter.com/K6h6916Czf — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) August 19, 2022

