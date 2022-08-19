Watch Now
Weather

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Storms continue Friday ahead of Flood Watch in Arizona

Peoria High School campus has closed for classes Friday due to power outages and storm damage.
Peoria rain storm damage
Posted at 6:54 AM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 11:35:36-04

PHOENIX — After a busy Thursday night of damaging weather, more rain is falling in the Valley Friday morning with more storms on the way.

Thousands of people remain without power Friday and school is canceled for some Peoria students due those outages.

Other areas of the state have seen strong storm activity and are also experiencing power outages.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Monsoon storm chances and the risk of flash flooding ramping up!

Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:

8:34 a.m.

8:31 a.m.

8:10 a.m.

7:15 a.m.

6:54 a.m.
UPDATE: Peoria Unified School District has also canceled school at Cheyenne Elementary for today and put Alta Loma and Peoria Elementary on a delayed start.

6:45 a.m.

6:38 a.m.

6:36 a.m.

6:20 a.m.

6:10 a.m.

5:55 a.m.

5:48 a.m.

5:45 a.m.

4:04 a.m., Friday

LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms roll over the Valley

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018