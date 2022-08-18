LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms roll over the Valley

PHOENIX — It's another day of wild monsoon weather in Arizona.

Storms dumped heavy rains in and around Flagstaff earlier in the day Thursday, prompting the city to issue a "Shelter in Place" order for parts of Flagstaff.

Flagstaff also received heavy rainfall on Wednesday. It's all been a part of a heavy monsoon season in northern Arizona.

4:42 p.m.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County announced the first storms of the day are moving into the Wickenburg area, saying people should expect gusty conditions and heavy rain.

The 1st storms of the day are moving off the higher terrain & into the Wickenburg area. Expecting gusty conditions and heavy rain w/these storms. Use cation if traveling in the area #azwx keep track of the rain here: https://t.co/yNJEM14Yye pic.twitter.com/o1rajD882o — The Flood Control District of Maricopa County (@FCDFloodInfo) August 18, 2022

2:12 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix is warning those in the Valley that storms are expected to hit tonight.

Thunderstorms developing across the high terrain this afternoon are expected to push into the lower deserts this evening. Strong winds, blowing dust, and locally heavy rainfall/flash flooding are the primary threats. Stay tuned for the latest updates! #azwx pic.twitter.com/k7sSopsto7 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 18, 2022

1:54 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Coconino County and Yavapai County west of Flagstaff.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 4:45 PM MST for portions of Yavapai and Coconino Counties.



This includes Dogtown Lake, Bill Williams Mountain, Bill Williams CG, Drake, and Bixter Mountain. More info: https://t.co/g518FOex74. #azwx pic.twitter.com/f46ZqGbOwO — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 18, 2022

1:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for areas south of Flagstaff as heavy rain continues to fall.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 4:30 PM MST for portions of Coconino County.



This includes Kachina Village, Oak Creek Vista Overlook, Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, Mountainaire, University Heights, and Canyon Vista CG. More info: https://t.co/Hh703pUADs. #azwx pic.twitter.com/38QSOjl9V3 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 18, 2022

12:13 p.m.

A flood advisory has been issued for areas near and west of Flagstaff.

⚠️ Areal Flood Advisory ⚠️ in effect until 3:15 PM MST for portions of Coconino County.



This includes Bellemont, Fort Valley, Parks, Camp Raymond, Sherwood Forest Estates, and Government Prairie. More info: https://t.co/rwd6XKjfho. #azwx pic.twitter.com/CXNlQDPafC — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 18, 2022

11:46 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for an area near Flagstaff.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 2:45 PM MST for portions of Coconino County.



This includes Mt Elden Estates. More info: https://t.co/vyU5nQuHVt. #azwx pic.twitter.com/l2elwE1rlC — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 18, 2022

11:43 a.m.

The city of Flagstaff issued a Shelter in Place order for residents in Mt. Elden Estates.