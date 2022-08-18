Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms roll over the Valley

Arizona Monsoon
John Van Vliet
Arizona Monsoon
Posted at 4:44 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 19:44:49-04

PHOENIX — It's another day of wild monsoon weather in Arizona.

Storms dumped heavy rains in and around Flagstaff earlier in the day Thursday, prompting the city to issue a "Shelter in Place" order for parts of Flagstaff.

Flagstaff also received heavy rainfall on Wednesday. It's all been a part of a heavy monsoon season in northern Arizona.

RELATED: Flagstaff residents ask leaders to address flood concerns with 'focus and urgency'

4:42 p.m.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County announced the first storms of the day are moving into the Wickenburg area, saying people should expect gusty conditions and heavy rain.

2:12 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix is warning those in the Valley that storms are expected to hit tonight.

1:54 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Coconino County and Yavapai County west of Flagstaff.

1:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for areas south of Flagstaff as heavy rain continues to fall.

12:13 p.m.

A flood advisory has been issued for areas near and west of Flagstaff.

11:46 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for an area near Flagstaff.

11:43 a.m.

The city of Flagstaff issued a Shelter in Place order for residents in Mt. Elden Estates.

