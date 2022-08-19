MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storms bring threat of flooding across Arizona

PHOENIX — Stay weather-aware, monsoon storms are likely across Arizona through the weekend.

We'll see our best Valley storm chances Friday through at least Sunday morning.

As storms develop, watch out for strong winds, blowing dust, downpours, and lightning.

A disturbance moving through northern Mexico will enhance our monsoon storm potential even more Friday and this weekend.

Valley storm chances will increase to 70 percent Friday and Saturday.

With the chance of widespread heavy downpours, the flood potential is going to be high.

Much of Arizona is under a Flood Watch on Friday and Saturday.

If you live near any of our wildfire burn scars, stay alert and get your property sandbagged now. Do not attempt to drive through any flooded areas. It only takes 1 to 2 feet of moving water to carry your vehicle away.

Stay tuned for more updates over the next few days.

Higher storm chances will also help drop temperatures. Look for highs in the 90s across the Valley by Friday and over the weekend. Early morning lows will fall into the 70s.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

