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PHOTOS: Smashed cars, downed trees and torn-off roofs after Sunday monsoon storm in the Valley

Here's a look at some of the damage around the Valley after strong storms pushed through the Phoenix area Sunday night.

Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.26.19 AM.png Damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.23.16 AM.png Storm damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.25.30 AM.png Damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.23.04 AM.png Storm damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.23.59 AM.png Storm damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.23.28 AM.png Storm damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 9.46.11 AM.png PhoenixPhoto by: Liz Otero Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.23.41 AM.png Storm damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.20.33 AM.png Storm damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.27.24 AM.png Damage near 43rd and Dunlap avenuesPhoto by: KNXV Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.26.01 AM.png Damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.25.53 AM.png Damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.25.46 AM.png Damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.27.33 AM.png Damage near 43rd and Dunlap avenuesPhoto by: KNXV Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.29.23 AM.png Trees down along Perryville RoadPhoto by: KNXV Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.31.24 AM.png Trees down in GoodyearPhoto by: Luke Garrison cf9321e2-5bb7-46fd-9d3d-779a71ca76db.jpg Photo by: CC

PHOTOS: Smashed cars, downed trees and torn-off roofs after Sunday monsoon storm in the Valley

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  • Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.26.19 AM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.23.16 AM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.25.30 AM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.23.04 AM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.23.59 AM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.23.28 AM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 9.46.11 AM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.23.41 AM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.20.33 AM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.27.24 AM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.26.01 AM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.25.53 AM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.25.46 AM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.27.33 AM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.29.23 AM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-08-10 at 7.31.24 AM.png
  • cf9321e2-5bb7-46fd-9d3d-779a71ca76db.jpg

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Damage in GlendaleKNXV
Storm damage in GlendaleKNXV
Damage in GlendaleKNXV
Storm damage in GlendaleKNXV
Storm damage in GlendaleKNXV
Storm damage in GlendaleKNXV
PhoenixLiz Otero
Storm damage in GlendaleKNXV
Storm damage in GlendaleKNXV
Damage near 43rd and Dunlap avenuesKNXV
Damage in GlendaleKNXV
Damage in GlendaleKNXV
Damage in GlendaleKNXV
Damage near 43rd and Dunlap avenuesKNXV
Trees down along Perryville RoadKNXV
Trees down in GoodyearLuke Garrison
CC
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