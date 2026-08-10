PHOTOS: Smashed cars, downed trees and torn-off roofs after Sunday monsoon storm in the Valley
Here's a look at some of the damage around the Valley after strong storms pushed through the Phoenix area Sunday night.
Damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Storm damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Storm damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Storm damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Storm damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV PhoenixPhoto by: Liz Otero Storm damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Storm damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Damage near 43rd and Dunlap avenuesPhoto by: KNXV Damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Damage in GlendalePhoto by: KNXV Damage near 43rd and Dunlap avenuesPhoto by: KNXV Trees down along Perryville RoadPhoto by: KNXV Trees down in GoodyearPhoto by: Luke Garrison Photo by: CC