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PHOTOS: Monsoon storm brings rain, damaging winds, and dust to the Valley

Strong monsoon storms brought damaging winds, rain, and dust to the Valley on Monday evening. Here's a look at the action from ABC15 viewers.

sun lakes lisa p.jpg Sun LakesPhoto by: Lisa P Glendale Jacqueline H.png GlendalePhoto by: Jacqueline H peoria jodi r.jpg peoriaPhoto by: Jodi R Liz G Scottsdale 2.jpg ScottsdalePhoto by: Liz G caitlin f mesa.jpg MesaPhoto by: Caitlin F connie t phoenix.jpg PhoenixPhoto by: Connie T chris l queen creek.jpg Queen CreekPhoto by: Chris L adrian S Tempe.png TempePhoto by: Adrian S donna d ahwatukee.jpg AhwatukeePhoto by: Donna D Holly E Surprise.jpg SurprisePhoto by: Holly E joshua young chandler.jpg ChandlerPhoto by: Joshua Y Liz G Scottsdale.jpg ScottsdalePhoto by: Liz G Mesa Brayden C.jpg MesaPhoto by: Brayden C Screenshot 2026-07-14 at 5.38.36 AM.png Photo by: KNXV peoria rhonda b.jpg PeoriaPhoto by: Rhonda B Satya M Tempe.jpg TempePhoto by: Satya M sharonmarie s goodyear.jpg GoodyearPhoto by: SharonMarie S Screenshot 2026-07-14 at 5.37.38 AM.png PhoenixPhoto by: ABC15 Live Drive tabitha g goodyear.png GoodyearPhoto by: Tabitha G greg m tempe.jpg TempePhoto by: Greg M cameryn b scottsdale.jpg ScottsdalePhoto by: Cameryn B arianna s peoria.jpg PeoriaPhoto by: Arianna S daisy a phoenix.jpg PhoenixPhoto by: Daisy A brant k phoenix.jpg PhoenixPhoto by: Brant K lori j paradise valley:scottsdale.jpg Paradise Valley/ScottsdalePhoto by: Lori J Screenshot 2026-07-14 at 6.01.14 AM.png MesaPhoto by: Joseph A Jim and Jennifer C Casa Grande.jpg Casa GrandePhoto by: Jim and Jennifer C Kyle M Goodyear.jpg GoodyearPhoto by: Kyle M nikki r casa grande.jpg Casa GrandePhoto by: Nikki R Kyle M Goodyear2.jpg GoodyearPhoto by: Kyle M satya m tempe.jpg TempePhoto by: Satya M

PHOTOS: Monsoon storm brings rain, damaging winds, and dust to the Valley

close-gallery
  • sun lakes lisa p.jpg
  • Glendale Jacqueline H.png
  • peoria jodi r.jpg
  • Liz G Scottsdale 2.jpg
  • caitlin f mesa.jpg
  • connie t phoenix.jpg
  • chris l queen creek.jpg
  • adrian S Tempe.png
  • donna d ahwatukee.jpg
  • Holly E Surprise.jpg
  • joshua young chandler.jpg
  • Liz G Scottsdale.jpg
  • Mesa Brayden C.jpg
  • Screenshot 2026-07-14 at 5.38.36 AM.png
  • peoria rhonda b.jpg
  • Satya M Tempe.jpg
  • sharonmarie s goodyear.jpg
  • Screenshot 2026-07-14 at 5.37.38 AM.png
  • tabitha g goodyear.png
  • greg m tempe.jpg
  • cameryn b scottsdale.jpg
  • arianna s peoria.jpg
  • daisy a phoenix.jpg
  • brant k phoenix.jpg
  • lori j paradise valley:scottsdale.jpg
  • Screenshot 2026-07-14 at 6.01.14 AM.png
  • Jim and Jennifer C Casa Grande.jpg
  • Kyle M Goodyear.jpg
  • nikki r casa grande.jpg
  • Kyle M Goodyear2.jpg
  • satya m tempe.jpg

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Sun LakesLisa P
GlendaleJacqueline H
peoriaJodi R
ScottsdaleLiz G
MesaCaitlin F
PhoenixConnie T
Queen CreekChris L
TempeAdrian S
AhwatukeeDonna D
SurpriseHolly E
ChandlerJoshua Y
ScottsdaleLiz G
MesaBrayden C
KNXV
PeoriaRhonda B
TempeSatya M
GoodyearSharonMarie S
PhoenixABC15 Live Drive
GoodyearTabitha G
TempeGreg M
ScottsdaleCameryn B
PeoriaArianna S
PhoenixDaisy A
PhoenixBrant K
Paradise Valley/ScottsdaleLori J
MesaJoseph A
Casa GrandeJim and Jennifer C
GoodyearKyle M
Casa GrandeNikki R
GoodyearKyle M
TempeSatya M
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