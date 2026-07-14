PHOTOS: Monsoon storm brings rain, damaging winds, and dust to the Valley
Strong monsoon storms brought damaging winds, rain, and dust to the Valley on Monday evening. Here's a look at the action from ABC15 viewers.
Sun LakesPhoto by: Lisa P GlendalePhoto by: Jacqueline H peoriaPhoto by: Jodi R ScottsdalePhoto by: Liz G MesaPhoto by: Caitlin F PhoenixPhoto by: Connie T Queen CreekPhoto by: Chris L TempePhoto by: Adrian S AhwatukeePhoto by: Donna D SurprisePhoto by: Holly E ChandlerPhoto by: Joshua Y ScottsdalePhoto by: Liz G MesaPhoto by: Brayden C Photo by: KNXV PeoriaPhoto by: Rhonda B TempePhoto by: Satya M GoodyearPhoto by: SharonMarie S PhoenixPhoto by: ABC15 Live Drive GoodyearPhoto by: Tabitha G TempePhoto by: Greg M ScottsdalePhoto by: Cameryn B PeoriaPhoto by: Arianna S PhoenixPhoto by: Daisy A PhoenixPhoto by: Brant K Paradise Valley/ScottsdalePhoto by: Lori J MesaPhoto by: Joseph A Casa GrandePhoto by: Jim and Jennifer C GoodyearPhoto by: Kyle M Casa GrandePhoto by: Nikki R GoodyearPhoto by: Kyle M TempePhoto by: Satya M