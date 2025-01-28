MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winter storm bringing rain and snow to Arizona

PHOENIX — Rain and snow are falling across Arizona as a winter storm moves in!

Parts of the northwest Valley have already picked up over a tenth of an inch of rain and chances for more are in the forecast through the middle of the week.

So far, no measurable rain has fallen in Phoenix, but there's still time to break this dry streak before it sets a new record.

As of Monday, January 27, Phoenix has had 158 days in a row without measurable rain at Sky Harbor marking the second-longest dry streak on record.

If no measurable rain falls at Sky Harbor by Wednesday, Phoenix could tie the all-time record of 160 dry days in a row set in 1972. Then, we may continue to set a new record dry streak each day until rain finally arrives.

Up north, Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for parts of northwestern Arizona through Tuesday afternoon. Moderate to heavy snow showers are expected at times, which will lead to snow-covered roads and hazardous driving conditions. So, prepare for delays and take it slow on the roads up there.

We're tracking the potential of five to eight inches of snow in Flagstaff, two to five inches along the Mogollon Rim from Heber into Pinetop, and one to three inches in Prescott by Wednesday evening with this storm.

Winds will be breezy at times, but gusts will mainly stay below 25 to 30 mph across our state through midweek.

The colder air moving in will drop Valley temperatures down into the upper 50s to low 60s this week. Overnight lows will get colder too, but we are not expecting freezes in the Valley.

This storm will clear out on Thursday and high pressure will gradually build back in. That will send Valley temperatures up into the 70s over the weekend and potentially into the low 80s early next week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.79" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

