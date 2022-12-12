MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds, rain, snow and a big cool-down as a cold front swings across Arizona

PHOENIX — It's an ABC15 Weather Action Day as a cold front moves across Arizona, bringing stronger winds, widespread rain and snow, and a huge cool-down!

Take action now and prepare for hazardous travel conditions, especially through the morning commute.

The most intense and widespread rain and snow will fall this morning along the cold front, but we could see snow showers and rain showers redevelop in time for the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas above 4,500 through today in northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona. This also includes the higher terrain surrounding the Phoenix Metro in northern and eastern Maricopa county, We could pick up as much as eight inches of snow in areas above 5,000 feet with this storm.

Winter Storm Warnings are also in effect over the highest peaks in southeast Arizona where 10 to 16 inches of snow are possible.

Winds will also be stronger today with peak gusts up to 45 mph in northern Arizona and up to 25 mph here in the Valley.

It's going to be much cooler today and this week, thanks to this storm system.

Valley highs will fall into the 50s starting today with overnight lows dropping into the 30s.

Up north, overnight temperatures plunge into the single digits.

With all of that cold air, we have a good chance to see our first freeze of the season Tuesday and Wednesday morning across central and southern Arizona. This will include metro Phoenix.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.94" (-1.79" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 6.37"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

