MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds picking up Wednesday morning across central Arizona

PHOENIX — We’re cranking up the heat again across Arizona!

High pressure is building in, sending Valley temperatures into the low 90s through the middle of the week.

On average, Phoenix sees its last 90-degree day around October 30th, but we have hit the 90s as late as mid November before back in 2020.

While high pressure will dominate our forecast over the next several days, we are also tracking a weak disturbance that will pick up winds and drop temperatures a few degrees heading into Halloween.

Wind Advisories have been issued for areas just east of Phoenix until noon on Wednesday. Downslope wind gusts could hit 45 mph in places like Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Fountain Hills, East Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal and Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde, Salt River, Superior, and Globe.

Across the rest of the Phoenix metro area, peak wind gusts will top out at 20 to 30 mph on Wednesday as high temperatures reach 90 degrees in many neighborhoods.

We will drop back into the upper 80s on Friday and Saturday as our forecast stays mostly sunny and dry.

That slight cool-down will put trick-or-treating temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s on Halloween night in the Valley.

Then, as high pressure intensifies over the Southwest, Phoenix will be back in the 90s later this weekend into early next week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.62" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

_________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

