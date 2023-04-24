MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds picking up again, as temperatures trend down across Arizona

PHOENIX — Temperatures are trending down as we kick off a new week, but winds are picking up across the state too.

High pressure is sitting to our west and another storm system is approaching from the northwest.

Winds will pick up today and tomorrow as that storm system moves toward the Four Corners region.

Valley wind gusts will top out near 25 mph today, and near 30 mph on Tuesday. Gusts could peak near 30 to 35 mph in northern Arizona.

Wind gusts could be even stronger in southeast Arizona, reaching 45 mph by Tuesday afternoon. Those strong winds combined with low relative humidity in that area will increase the fire danger and a Fire Weather Watch is in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening for areas in southeast Arizona.

Valley highs will fall into the low 90s through midweek, putting temperatures a little closer to the normal for this time of year by Wednesday.

Then we're tracking a big warm-up that could send Valley temperatures into the triple digits for the first time this year!

High pressure will build in by the end of the week, moving right over our state by the weekend.

Valley highs will climb into the upper 90s by Friday and Saturday, then we could hit a high of 100 degrees by Sunday.

On average, we see our first triple-digit day on May 2nd so it's not unusual to see the 100s by this point in the year.

Although our Valley forecast will stay dry, Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Salt and Gila rivers through Tuesday (April 25th) due to recent water releases from our reservoirs. Do not attempt to cross any flowing water in any of these areas.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

__________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

