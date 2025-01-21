MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds cranking up, temperatures dropping across Arizona

Winds are cranking and temperatures are dropping across Arizona!

Wind Advisories are now in effect through tonight along the upper Colorado River Valley, including places like Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. Peak gusts could hit 55 mph, making driving difficult in high-profile vehicles and potentially leading to blowing dust and reduced visibility.

Here in the Valley, winds will be breezy at times with peak gusts near 25 mph through midday.

These winds are ushering in some much colder air.

Up north, sub-zero temperatures and wind chills are being reported across much of the Mogollon Rim and northeastern Arizona.

Even down in the desert, overnight lows will be freezing in many locations this morning and Wednesday morning.

Parts of western Arizona, including much of La Paz County and Mohave County, are under Freeze Warnings through this morning.

Freeze Warnings are also in effect tonight into Wednesday morning for central and western Arizona, including most of the Valley.

To prepare for these freezing conditions, remember to protect the 4 P's: People, pets, plants and pipes. Bundle up and bring your pets inside overnight, protect any sensitive plants by covering them with a blanket, sheet or towel, and wrap any exposed pipes to prevent them from bursting.

As high pressure returns toward the end of the week, temperatures will warm up again.

Phoenix will see high temperatures back in the 70s with overnight lows in the 40s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Then, another storm system will approach our state with more cold air and maybe even enough moisture for some rain and snow showers.

Phoenix will drop back into the mid 60s with a slight chance of spotty showers Sunday and Monday.

Without measurable rain at Sky Harbor, our dry streak will continue and could break the 1972 record of 160 dry days in a row.

As of Monday, January 20th, Phoenix is now at 151 days in a row without measurable rainfall at Sky Harbor. This is the second-longest dry streak on record.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.63" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

