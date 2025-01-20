MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wind and freeze alerts this week!

PHOENIX — Get ready for breezy, cooler weather as a strong cold front sweeps through Arizona!

Morning temperatures will remain chilly, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s to low 40s across the Valley.

Ahead of the front, enjoy a pleasant MLK Day with sunny skies and highs reaching the mid-60s. However, winds will begin to intensify across northern and western Arizona today and Tuesday as the cold front approaches.

Wind Advisories will take effect later this morning for areas along the Colorado River, including Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, and Yuma. Gusts of up to 55 mph are expected, creating hazardous driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. In desert regions, strong winds may cause blowing dust or sand, reducing visibility to less than a mile at times.

As the storm system moves through, cooler air will settle across the state through midweek. The high country will experience a significant drop in morning temperatures, with lows widely plunging into the single digits and some areas falling below zero.

Freeze Watches and Warnings will be in effect tonight and tomorrow night for central and western Arizona, including the Valley. Frost and freezing conditions could harm crops, sensitive vegetation, and unprotected outdoor plumbing. Remember the "Four P’s": pets, pipes, plants, and people.

Meanwhile, the forecast remains dry, extending Phoenix’s ongoing dry streak.

Sunday marked the 150th consecutive day without measurable rainfall at Phoenix Sky Harbor, making it the second-longest dry streak on record. The all-time record of 160 days, set in 1972, could soon be broken.

There is a chance for another storm to impact our forecast later this weekend, bringing rain and snow chances to Arizona. Stay tuned for further updates!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.60" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

