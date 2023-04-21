MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Weekend warm-up as air quality worsens, too

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and heating things up as we head into the weekend.

Temperatures will be back in the 90s in many Valley locations by this afternoon and it will get even hotter this weekend.

Air quality is also getting worse. Sunshine and stagnant air will lead to a build-up of ozone pollution over the next couple of days.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today and we'll be very close to seeing another one for Saturday. Limit your time outside in the afternoon if you have a respiratory condition, like asthma or COPD, or you may have difficulty breathing.

Air quality will start to improve on Sunday as breezes pick up. That will prevent ozone from building up as much.

Breezes will continue into early next week as the next storm system we're tracking moves in from the northwest.

That storm could bring a few showers to northern Arizona late Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. It will also bring in some slightly cooler air.

Highs will drop back into the upper 80s to low 90s early next week.

Although our Valley forecast will stay dry, Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Salt and Gila rivers through next Friday (April 21st) due to recent water releases from our reservoirs. Do not attempt to cross any flowing water in any of these areas.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.12" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

__________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com

____________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

