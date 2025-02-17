MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up today and this week!

PHOENIX — Presidents' Day brings partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures to the Valley, with above-average highs sticking around through the week.

High pressure that settled in over the weekend will keep conditions dry and temperatures unseasonably warm across the state. Expect some occasional cloud cover today, but sunshine will remain the dominant feature.

By Tuesday, a storm system passing northeast of Arizona could bring a slight chance of rain and snow to the higher elevations of the northeast. This system will also stir up breezy winds along the Rim and eastern Arizona later today, with gusty conditions expanding to the Colorado River and eastern parts of the state by Tuesday.

Another system brushes past the region on Friday, bringing another round of wind and a slight chance for rain and snow.

Then, high pressure takes control heading into the weekend, setting the stage for even warmer temperatures. Our first 90s of the year could arrive as early as next week! Stay tuned for updates

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.31" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

