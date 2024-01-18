MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmest days of the year so far, ahead of weekend rain and snow chances

PHOENIX — After a cold and wet start to the month, temperatures are warming up across Arizona this week.

Phoenix reached 70 degrees for the first time this year on Tuesday and it's about to get even warmer.

Valley highs will climb into the low to mid-70s today, Friday, and Saturday, putting us a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows will get milder too, dropping into the 40s tonight before hitting the 50s by the end of the week.

It'll be a gorgeous, sunny day across Arizona but changes are on the way.

More clouds will move in Friday and Saturday ahead of back-to-back storms that could bring rain and snow to Arizona Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Snow levels look relatively high with both of these storms, only dropping to around 7,000 feet. So we'll see more of a rain-snow mix across northern Arizona with limited snow accumulation in the high country.

Here in the Valley, scattered showers will move in on Sunday with another round Monday night into Tuesday morning. Early estimates show up to half an inch of rain in some Valley neighborhoods over those three days.

Stay tuned for more details as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.03" (-0.48" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

