MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm start to the week, then tracking next storm

PHOENIX — The warmth just doesn't want to quit!

High pressure remains locked over the Desert Southwest, keeping near-record heat across the Valley.

Highs will reach the upper 80s today with lows in the low 60s, but will cool down slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then, get ready for a big cool-down by Friday and the weekend!

A Pacific storm system will move in late Thursday, increasing winds, bringing rain chances to the Valley, and even the potential for snow in the high country.

By the weekend, Valley highs may struggle to climb out of the 60s, with morning lows dipping into the low 50s and even the upper 40s in cooler spots.

Stay tuned for updates as the changes get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.40" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

