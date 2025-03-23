MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry weekend across the state

PHOENIX — It's warm and dry across our state this week as temperatures push close to triple digits.

The first spring weekend has brought Arizona sunny skies and well-above-normal temperatures.

High pressure is building over the desert southwest and by the start of the work week, highs could return to the 90s, potentially tying or even breaking records.

Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 95 degrees, breaking the previous record of 94 set in 1990. By Tuesday, temperatures could soar to 99 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 96 set in 2022.

Even near record heat for Flagstaff! Monday's forecast calls for a high of 69 degrees, which is close to the previous record of 70 set in 1956. Tuesday and Wednesday's temperatures will be just a degree shy of records.

Phoenix even has a slight chance of reaching 100 degrees next week, far earlier than the city’s average first triple-digit day, which typically does not arrive until early May.

Now is the time to prepare for the heat.

Stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, and never leave children or pets in a parked car, even for a moment.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.54" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

