MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Unseasonably cool weekend ahead

PHOENIX — After another round of rain and snow overnight, the Valley will dry out ahead of the weekend.

Scattered snow showers will continue along the Rim and in northeast Arizona through the afternoon before those areas dry out tonight.

Another round of snow showers will develop along the Rim by Saturday afternoon and evening. We'll pick up less than an inch of snow in spots like Flagstaff but some slick, snow-covered roads are possible, so use caution if you're traveling in the high country.

Recent rain combined with ongoing runoff from snow melt in the high country will keep the risk of flooding high across Arizona.

Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Salt River, Gila River, Verde River and Tonto Creek/Basin. Do not attempt to cross flowing water in any of these areas.

Temperatures are running nearly 10 to 15 degrees below normal and will stay cool through the weekend.

Here in the Valley, expect highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the 40s.

More breezes are in the forecast, too. Peak gusts could be as high as 25 mph over the next few days.

We're tracking a big warm-up next week as high pressure briefly returns. Valley highs will approach the low 80s by Tuesday.

Then, our next storm will be moving in from the west. Temperatures will drop, winds will pick up and more rain and snow will fall in parts our state late Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay tuned for updates on this next storm as we get closer.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.45" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.32"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

