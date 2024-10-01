MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Unprecedented heat wave set to bring the hottest October day ever

PHOENIX — Our unprecedented heat wave just won't let up!

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the Phoenix metro area and most of central and western Arizona through 8 p.m. Friday.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action mode through Friday as a reminder to take action in these dangerously hot temperatures. Stay hydrated, limit time outside in the afternoon hours, and never leave kids or pets in the car no matter how quick the errand.

This heat wave is absolutely shattering records and that trend will continue with Valley highs reaching 108 to 113 degrees every day through this first week of October.

Average highs, which are considered "normal" for this time of year, are in the mid-90s.

Phoenix recorded the latest day ever at 115 degrees or hotter this past Saturday, reaching a high of 117 degrees! That also marked the hottest September day ever recorded in Phoenix.

Now, we'll likely mark the hottest October day on record as we are set to reach 113 degrees today! Right now, the hottest temperature ever recorded in Phoenix in the month of October is 107 degrees.

That will also push back the latest 110-degree day ever recorded in Phoenix. That record was previously September 19, 2010, but we pushed back that date to September 29th this year. We could push it even further with highs set to be near 110 degrees as late as October 5th or 6th this year!

Thankfully, our nights are getting longer, so we do not anticipate any 90-degree lows. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low to mid-80s across the Valley, but even that's exceptionally warm for this time of year and we could continue to set new daily record warm lows this week.

Temperatures will gradually drop the week of October 7th, but highs could still be record-setting for the start of that week too.

Our drought has been worsening over the past few months with the hotter and drier monsoon we've experienced. The monsoon season officially ended on September 30th and this year it's going down among the top 10 driest on record!

Phoenix only picked up 0.74 inches of rain this monsoon, which ties for the seventh driest monsoon on record. Our 30-year average (which is considered our normal amount of rain) is 2.43 inches. But, it's important to remember, that is a decrease from the previous 30-year average of 2.71 inches (from 1981-2010) as our Valley climate continues to get hotter and drier.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.81" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

