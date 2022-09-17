MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Triple digits back this weekend!

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in, keeping our forecast dry and heating things up as we head into the weekend.

Expect sunshine, light winds and highs in the upper 90s across the Valley today.

Temperatures will climb into the low 100s this weekend, putting us right near normal for this time of year.

That triple digit heat won't last long, though.

Early next week, another storm system will be moving through the Great Basin dropping temperatures here in Arizona and bringing thunderstorm chances back to our state.

At this point, it looks like our best rain potential will come next Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.71" (-2.41" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.08"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

