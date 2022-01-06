MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking the first warm up of the new year!

PHOENIX — Temperatures start trending up as we wrap up the first week of 2022!

Valley highs will reach the upper 60s by this afternoon. Then we could see our first 70s of the year on Friday.

Air quality will continue to be an issue in the early morning hours as particle pollution settles over the Valley. If you have any respiratory issues, limit your time outside between 5 and 10 a.m.

Temperatures will dip slightly over the weekend as a storm system passes to our north. That will put Phoenix back in the upper 60s on Saturday as clouds move in.

That storm system won't bring any rain or much snow to our state, but we'll get another shot with a couple storms coming our way next week.

Highs will be back in the low 70s heading into next week.

The first of two storm systems will be moving in from the west early next week.

It looks like we could see rain and snow back in the forecasts across Arizona by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.07" (-0.08" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 7.11" (-0.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 9.15"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

