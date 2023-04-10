MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures soar into record territory this week!

PHOENIX — Get ready for a significant warm up this week, with Valley temperatures climbing into record territory!

After topping out at 89 degrees on Sunday, Phoenix will see it's first 90-degree day of the year today. Valley temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s by this afternoon.

On average Phoenix sees its first 90-degree day on March 30th, so this is a couple weeks later than normal.

Phoenix will also flirt with the triple-digits and end up in record territory with a forecast high of 99 degrees today. The record stands at 100 degrees, set back on this date in 2018 and in 1989.

While it looks like we'll stay just shy of the triple digit mark, it will be close. On average Phoenix sees it's first 100-degree day on May 2nd, so if we do hit the triple digit mark it would be nearly a month earlier than normal.

Tuesday brings another very warm day and we could set a new record for the date, too. Tuesday's record stands at 98 degrees, set back in 1989. Phoenix looks to reach a high of 99 on Tuesday.

These temperatures are incredibly warm for this time of year and our bodies haven't had much time to acclimate to the heat, so take action to keep yourself safe from heat illness by staying hydrated, limiting your time outside in the afternoon and don't forget the sunblock for your outdoor activities.

By midweek another storm system drops through the Great Basin, it will stay a bit too far to the north to bring any rain or snow to our state but it will help drop temperatures.

Valley highs will fall into the low to mid 90s on Wednesday before cooling into the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week.

Winds will pick up across Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday, with gusts near 30 mph across the state.

Although our forecast looks to stay dry, Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Verde, the Salt and Gila rivers through Friday (April 14th) due to recent water releases from our reservoirs. Do not attempt to cross any flowing water in any of these areas.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.19" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

