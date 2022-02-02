MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures plummet across Arizona!

PHOENIX — Our latest storm system is clearing out but it's ushering in drier and colder air behind it.

Winds are cranking up, too. Wind Advisories are in effect across western Arizona through this evening where gusts could peak at 45 to 50 mph.

Those winds could pick up dust that reduces visibility. A Blowing Dust Advisory is also in effect across Yuma and La Paz counties in southwest Arizona.

Here in the Phoenix area, breezes will pick up this afternoon with peak wind gusts near 25 mph.

The clouds will clear out of the Valley today leaving sunny skies for the rest of the week, but there is still a chance for a few spotty snow showers along the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains today.

As cold air moves in behind this storm system, temperatures will plummet!

Valley highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s today and Thursday, putting us nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

It'll be even colder overnight, with lows down into 30s Thursday and Friday mornings. Our outlying cities could drop below freezing, too.

Freeze and Hard Freeze Warnings are also in effect for parts of northwest and south-central Arizona tonight, too. This includes areas like Kingman and Casa Grande. Remember to protect your pets, plants and pipes.

It'll be even colder in the high country with lows in the single digits or below zero the next few mornings!

Temperatures will rebound starting Friday and continue climbing through the weekend.

Look for Valley highs in the low 70s again heading into next week.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-0.78" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.15"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

