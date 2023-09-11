MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures falling as rain chances return

PHOENIX — We're coming off a three-day stretch of record tying or record setting heat, but the heat will ease up this week.

While temperatures look lower in the days ahead, we marked a big record this past weekend. Sunday marked the 55th day this year with highs at 110 degrees or hotter, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

We also added to our ongoing record count of days with lows in the 90s this past weekend. Phoenix has now had 35 days with lows in the 90s this year, the previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

Sunday also marked the latest day in the year with lows in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

Phoenix has reached a high of 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year, that is also a new all-time record, topping the previous record of 14 days set in 2020.

It doesn't look like we'll add to any of those counts this week though, as temperature fall and rain chances return.

Phoenix will top out a couple degrees shy of 110 today, before cooling into the low 100s the rest of the week.

Overnight lows will trend down too, falling into the upper 70s to low 80s the rest of the week.

The heat eases up as high pressure shifts south and we track several disturbances across our state that will bring stronger breezes and higher rain chances.

The Valley could see scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight tonight and through the day Tuesday. Rain chances will linger into Wednesday before things dry out the rest of the week.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.01" (-2.00" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.93"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

