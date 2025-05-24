Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures dropping across Arizona Memorial Day weekend

We will get a brief break from triple-digit heat for the holiday weekend! It will still be in the upper 90s, however, and we'll be back above the century mark by Tuesday!
PHOENIX — Memorial Day weekend will start out breezy across much of the state as a storm system passes to our north.

Look for peak wind gusts near 30 mph across the high country on Saturday.

Here in the Valley, winds will generally stay light but we could have a few gusts near 20 mph late Saturday afternoon.

These winds are ushering in some cooler air, too.

Valley temperatures will drop into the upper 90s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Then, triple digits return for the rest of next week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.87" from average)
_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

