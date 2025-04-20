MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sunny skies and warm temperatures for Easter

PHOENIX — A chilly start for our Easter Sunday as lows in the Valley dip into the upper 40s and 50s, so have a jacket for early morning plans.

The rest of your Easter Sunday is looking sunny and dry statewide. Here in the Valley, we'll see highs in the mid-80s, which is right near normal for this time of year.

Flagstaff will have a gorgeous day as well, warming up into the low 60s for your highs Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix, we'll warm back into the low 90s starting Monday as our forecast stays dry statewide next week.

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.74" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

