MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sunday ushers in big changes for Arizona

PHOENIX — A very warm start to the weekend as temperatures reached 97 degrees in Phoenix today. Hopefully, you enjoyed the warm day as a big cool off is set to start Sunday.

A storm system moving in will bring temperatures tumbling, rain to the Valley and high country, and winds that will cause blowing dust.

While most of Sunday remains dry in the Valley until nighttime, we will start to see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the high country through the afternoon. Highs in the Valley will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Winds could gust over 30-40 mph across the high country and southern Arizona on Sunday afternoon, increasing the risk of wildfires and leading to blowing dust.

Southern Arizona is under a Fire Weather Warning for Sunday, so remember to do your part in preventing a wildfire from sparking.

Sunday’s winds will also kick up a lot of blowing dust, prompting a High Pollution Advisory and No Burn Day in the Valley

If you have asthma, bronchitis, or COPD, limit your time outside on Sunday afternoon as the dust picks up. The worst of it will be between 1 and 6 p.m.

As this storm slowly moves through, impacts could linger into Monday and possibly Tuesday.

Through Monday, snow levels only dip to around 7,000 feet by Monday morning, limiting snowfall accumulation outside of higher peaks. Flagstaff possibly could pick up to an inch if those levels drop enough.

Here in the Valley, we’ll see a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Sunday evening through Monday morning. Some spots could pick up around 0.10 to 0.20 inches of rain

Isolated rain chances will linger into Monday and Tuesday, before the storm finally clears out.

Then, high pressure will return and heat us back into the triple digits by next Friday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.78" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

