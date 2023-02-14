MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Strong winds, significant snow and more rain in Arizona today

PHOENIX — Back-to-back winter storms are moving into Arizona to start the week.

The first storm dropped temperatures by 20 degrees on Monday and brought rain, hail and snow to parts of our state.

A stronger and colder storm will move in today.

It is another ABC15 Weather Action Day as travel becomes hazardous across parts of our state and winds really pick up!

Rain, wind and thunderstorms may impact your outdoor plans and travel plans across the Valley by the evening.

Up north, snow-covered roads and reduced visibility from blowing snow will significantly impact travel. Take action now to adjust or cancel your travel plans in the high country on today.

Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect across much of Arizona on Tuesday. Peak gusts could top 45 mph even here in the Valley!

Snow levels will plummet too, falling to near 2,500 feet by tonight.

We could see an additional tenth to two-tenths of an inch of rain in parts of the Valley as showers and thunderstorms push through this evening.

We could even see some snow flakes make it down into places like Carefree, Cave Creek, north Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.

Our highest elevations, like Flagstaff, will pick up an additional 9 to 13 inches of snow.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect across the Arizona high country today into Wednesday morning.

As the cold air settles in behind the storm, temperatures in the Valley will approach the freezing mark early Thursday morning.

Our forecast will dry out again Wednesday through Friday, but we're already tracking another storm that could bring more rain and snow this weekend.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.07" (-0.14" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.28"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

