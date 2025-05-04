MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm brings Arizona scattered storms and cooler temperatures

PHOENIX — An area of low pressure is slowly moving through State 48 and will impact us through Wednesday. These impacts include scattered showers and thunderstorms, breezy winds, and cooler temperatures.

On Sunday, we saw scattered storms across the state, with western Arizona getting hit the hardest—some spots saw repeated downpours, which led to localized flooding. Here in the Valley, we’ll keep seeing off-and-on showers through the night and into the Monday morning commute. Rain totals could reach up to a quarter or half an inch in some areas.

There’s also a chance some storms could turn strong, with gusty winds and even small hail.

As the storm moves through, winds remain breezy, and Southeastern Arizona remains in a Fire Weather Warning. The winds are also kicking dust up creating unhealthy air quality. A High Pollution Advisory and a No Burn Day are in effect.

If you have asthma or any breathing issues, you’ll want to limit your time outside, especially between 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Monday starts off with a few showers, but things should quiet down in the afternoon. It’s going to feel cooler too, with Valley highs only in the low to mid-70s—jacket weather for sure.

Valley Rain chances pick back up Monday night, then taper off into Tuesday.

Meanwhile, scattered showers and storms will continue across the high country and western Arizona through Wednesday. Snow levels could dip to around 7,000 feet Monday morning, so some higher elevations like Flagstaff might see a little snow, but nothing major.

By the end of the week, big changes again—high pressure builds back in, and we’re looking at triple-digit heat returning to the Valley by Friday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.78" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

