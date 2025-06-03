Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slight chances for more remain in the forecast

A slow-moving storm system, tapping into remnant tropical moisture, is bringing all this wet and unseasonably cool weather to our state. This storm will move east tonight, but another, weaker storm will impact our state on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Slight chance of showers for Tuesday, 100º temps return for the rest of the week
Posted

PHOENIX — June is off to a record-breaking start with widespread showers and thunderstorms soaking much of the state, and the rain isn’t done with us just yet.

A slow-moving storm system will continue to impact Arizona on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing scattered showers and storms to the high country.

A few spotty showers can't be ruled out in the Valley either, with the best chance coming early Wednesday.

Runoff and localized flooding will be something to watch, especially near washes, creeks, and slot canyons.

By the end of the week, drier weather takes over and temperatures start to climb. Highs in the Valley will stay in the mid to upper 90s through midweek, but we’ll be back in the triple digits by Thursday.

As high pressure builds over the Desert Southwest, weekend temperatures will soar, likely topping 105 in many parts of the Valley.

Phoenix could even hit 110 degrees for the first time this year later this weekend or early next week. That’s right on track with our average first 110-degree day, which typically falls on June 11th.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.33" (-1.59" from average)
2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

