MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slight chance of showers in some Arizona spots

PHOENIX — From slight rain chances today to a cool-down next week, Arizona is bracing for a mix of weather changes in the coming days!

We're tracking a weak storm system moving through Arizona that may bring a few spotty showers to parts of central and eastern Arizona today.

Here in the Valley, there's a slight chance of a few isolated showers this evening but we are not expecting much.

Temperatures will drop little by little in the coming days, but Phoenix will remain in the upper 70s through the end of the week. That's around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The weekend looks slightly cooler with highs in the mid 70s across the Valley.

Early next week, another storm system will pass to our north, bringing chances for snow showers to northeastern Arizona and potentially dropping temperatures significantly across the state.

Here in the Valley, daytime highs will fall into the low 70s with overnight lows plunging into the 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.05" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

