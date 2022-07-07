PHOENIX — We're trading in our monsoon moisture for hotter weather these next few days.

Temperatures are soaring through the weekend as high pressure builds in!

High temperatures will top out just slightly above average today, but then top 110 degrees for the first time in weeks, by the weekend.

Valley highs will soar to between 110 and 113 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We could still reach 110 or hotter each day through at least the middle of next week.

Take precautions in this heat by limiting your time outdoors and staying hydrated.

Dangerously hot conditions are setting in for other parts of the state, too. An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect from Friday to Sunday for the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon as temperatures soar well into the triple-digits there.

Morning lows will get warmer too, only cooling into the mid to upper 80s to near 90 degrees in the Valley through the weekend. So we won't get much relief from the heat overnight.

We're also keeping a close eye on our air quality.

Ozone levels will climb again and an Ozone High Pollution Advisory has been issued for today and an Ozone High Pollution Watch has been issued for Friday. If you have a respiratory condition like asthma or COPD, you may want to limit your time outdoors otherwise you could have difficulty breathing.

There's a chance for thunderstorms in eastern Arizona the next couple of days, otherwise there rest of Arizona looks storm-free through the end of the week.

Monsoon storm chances will return to the high country this weekend, before those chances start climbing in the Valley again next week.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.87" (-2.17" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.89"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

