MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Significant winter storm on the way!

PHOENIX — Winds are cranking up again across Arizona today ahead of our next big winter storm.

Wind Advisories remain in effect for areas along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains, and along the lake in northwest Arizona through this evening. Wind gusts could top out near 50mph again today.

Valley wind gusts will peak near 25 mph today and Wednesday.

Snow showers will develop throughout the day in northern Arizona. More significant and widespread snowfall is expected by tonight into Wednesday as the core of the storm moves through.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for areas along the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains and parts of northeast Arizona this evening through Wednesday evening. Winter Weather Advisories also cover much of northern Arizona.

Snow levels will fall to around 4,000 feet by Wednesday morning.

We could pick up 1 to 4 inches of snow above 4,000 feet, 4 to 8 inches of snow above 5,000 feet, and as much as 8 to 16 inches of snow in spots above 7,000 feet.

Travel will be hazardous across the high country, especially tonight and Wednesday with the potential of blowing snow and reduced visibility. So, use caution or avoid travel if possible.

Here in the Valley, rain showers develop overnight tonight and our best rain chances come Wednesday morning through midday.

With the rain potentially impacting the morning commute and kids at bus stops across the Valley, Wednesday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action to prepare for the rain now.

We could pick up around a quarter to half an inch of rain in some Valley locations, with as much as three-quarters of an inch of rain in the foothills to our north and east.

As the cold air arrives Wednesday morning, we could even get a dusting of snow on some of the mountain peaks just north and east of the Valley.

There's also a slight chance we could see some thunderstorms in the mix. If we do, there's a chance we could see some graupel, too. (That's a softer version of hail, also sometimes called snow pellets.)

As this storm moves in, temperatures are plummeting. We'll be more than 20 degrees cooler by midweek than we were this past weekend.

After hitting 80 degrees on Sunday, we'll drop to the upper 60s today and then to the upper 50s on Wednesday.

Overnight lows will get colder, too. Phoenix will drop to near 40 degrees by Thursday morning, putting much of the rest of the Valley in the 30s.

Temperatures should stay above freezing across the Valley, but we are expecting deep freezes across the high country with many spots in the single digits by Thursday morning.

We'll dry out and start to warm up again by the end of the week as this storm heads east.

Expect highs back in the 70s again over the weekend across the Valley.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-1.36" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.17"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

