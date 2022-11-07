MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Seasonable start to the week but another storm is on the way

PHOENIX — It'll be a nice start to the week but we're already tracking our next storm that's set to bring more winds, rain, snow and another cool-down!

We'll see a mix of clouds and sun today, but it's staying dry.

Valley highs will top out right near normal, with this in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon.

Our next storm is set to move down the California coast today and tomorrow before bringing a cold front through our state on Wednesday.

Winds will start to pick up across northern Arizona today, with even stronger winds expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Mohave county in northwest Arizona from noon Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday as wind gusts in that area could peak near 50 mph.

Winds will start to pick up on Election Day in the Valley with stronger breezes by Wednesday. Wind gusts will top out near 25 to 30 mph in the Valley, and up to 45 to 50 mph in northern Arizona on Wednesday.

Aside from the stronger winds, Election Day looks dry across the state.

Then we'll see rain chances ramp up on Wednesday, with scattered showers expected in the Valley by Wednesday evening.

Up north, we'll see rain at the lower elevations but accumulating snow is possible in spots above 6,500 feet. At this point, it looks like snowfall will be light with one to three inches of snow possible in spots like Flagstaff. We'll see the highest snow amounts over the San Francisco Peaks and on the Kaibab Plateau in northern Coconino county.

This storm will also bring another big cool down. Valley highs will drop into the low 70s on Wednesday, then into the 60s on Thursday.

Highs will warm back into the low 70s Friday and this weekend.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-2.28" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.34"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

