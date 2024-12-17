MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record warmth this week in the Valley!

PHOENIX — Temperatures are on the rise again.

With high pressure building in, Phoenix will soar into record territory this week!

Record highs are around 78 or 79 degrees toward the middle to end of the week, but Phoenix is expected to hit the low 80s on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

So far, we've had two days this month with highs in the 80s. If we add three more, December 2024 will be tied with 1950, 194,0 and 1939 for the second most 80s on record. The all-time record is 7 days in December with highs in the 80s, which was set in 1980.

As temperatures start to come down over the weekend, we could still tie the record high of 78 degrees on Saturday which we just set last year.

Morning lows will still be chilly, dropping to the mid 40s to low 50s across the Valley this week, but even those temperatures are a few degrees above average.

As of December 16th, the overall average temperature in Phoenix this month has been 62.8 degrees. This is on pace to be the warmest December ever recorded! The all-time record is an overall average temperature of 61.3 degrees, set in 1980.

Windy conditions are also expected along the Colorado River Valley this week, too. A Wind Advisory takes effect this evening through Wednesday for places like Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Lake Mead.

Gusty winds in excess of 45 mph will blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations. Winds this strong can make driving difficult as well, especially for high-profile vehicles on I-40. Rough waves on Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Temperatures are expected to trend down as we head toward Christmas, but will likely still be in the 70s this year for the holiday.

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.34" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

