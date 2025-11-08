MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record warmth possible this weekend in the Valley!

PHOENIX — Our forecast is staying sunny and dry across Arizona as we head into the weekend.

Valley temperatures will top out in the mid 80s on Saturday with overnight lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.

High pressure will intensify over the Southwest over the weekend, bringing temperatures back up into the upper 80s here in the Valley by Sunday.

Phoenix could even break the daily heat record! Sunday's record is 88 degrees, set back in 2005.

Temperatures will slowly drop next week and clouds will start to move back in by Tuesday as a storm system approaches from the Pacific.

We could even see some rain chances across Arizona by the end of the week as that next storm system tracks through.

So, stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.46" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

