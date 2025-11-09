MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record warmth likely Sunday in the Valley

PHOENIX — High pressure is intensifying over the Southwest this weekend, bringing temperatures back up to well above average. We could potentially reach 90 degrees in the Valley by Sunday.
If we hit that 90 degrees, Phoenix would break the daily heat record! Sunday's record is 88 degrees, set back in 2005.
While the high pressure remains in control at the start of the week, temperatures will slowly drop as clouds move back in by Tuesday as a storm system approaches from the Pacific.
This storm system could bring rain and even snow chances across Arizona by the end of the week and into next weekend.
So, stay tuned for updates as we get closer!
2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.44" from average)
Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
