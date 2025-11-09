MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record warmth likely Sunday in the Valley

PHOENIX — High pressure is intensifying over the Southwest this weekend, bringing temperatures back up to well above average. We could potentially reach 90 degrees in the Valley by Sunday.

If we hit that 90 degrees, Phoenix would break the daily heat record! Sunday's record is 88 degrees, set back in 2005.

While the high pressure remains in control at the start of the week, temperatures will slowly drop as clouds move back in by Tuesday as a storm system approaches from the Pacific.

This storm system could bring rain and even snow chances across Arizona by the end of the week and into next weekend.

So, stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.44" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

