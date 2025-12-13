MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record warmth across parts of Arizona through the next several days

PHOENIX — High pressure is dominating our forecast, bringing unseasonably warm weather to Arizona.

Valley temperatures are running around 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s over the next several days.

Air quality will be an issue too, as particle pollution continues to spike in the morning.

A No Burn Day has been issued for Maricopa County on Saturday. This means burning wood in fireplaces, stoves, or outdoor fire pits is prohibited. Leaf blowers and off-road vehicle use is discouraged too.

If you have a respiratory issue, like asthma, bronchitis or COPD, you may want to limit your time outside in the morning or you could have difficulty breathing.

As this December heat wave continues, temperatures in Phoenix could climb into the low 80s by Sunday and Monday. That would be record-breaking for both of those days.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s across the Valley, which is several degrees above normal as well.

Over the weekend, a few clouds will move through, but our forecast will stay dry.

In fact, the long-term outlook over the ten days favors warm and dry conditions, but there are now signs that we may see a pattern shift the week of Christmas. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.28" (+1.52" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

