MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rare rain chances in the Valley this weekend!

PHOENIX — Arizona is staying hot as high pressure remains in control, but not for long!

Valley temperatures are expected to top out near 104 degrees on Saturday afternoon.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains for Saturday for parts of northwestern Arizona, including Bullhead City and Lake Mead. Temperatures there could hit 104 to 108 degrees, which can be dangerous without access to air conditioning or proper shelter.

Make sure to stay hydrated, avoid going outside during the hottest parts of the day and check on neighbors and loved ones who may be at risk. Never leave children or pets in your car, even a few minutes can be deadly.

Temperatures will drop over the weekend as moisture moves in.

A storm system spinning off the coast of the Baja Peninsula will be pulling up moisture from Tropical Storm Alvin. This could bring record-breaking rainfall to the Valley for early June.

Rain chances will start in the Valley on Saturday, but increase significantly by Sunday. We could see some thunderstorms in the mix, too.

So, Sunday and Monday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day as a reminder to take action and be ready to adjust your outdoor plans. Rain, lightning and gusty winds could all impact your day.

Some parts of the Valley could see a quarter to a half an inch of rain. Roads may be slick and visibility could be reduced at times.

This type of rain is extremely rare for early June! Phoenix has only recorded measurable rainfall on June 1st once and that was only two-hundredths of an inch all the way back in 1914.

Another storm system may move in late Monday and Tuesday keeping a slight chance of showers in the forecast, but the main event will be Sunday.

So stay weather-aware and check abc15.com and ABC15 Mobile for updates as we head into the weekend.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.90" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

