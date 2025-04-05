MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain and snow chances lingering into the weekend

PHOENIX — A series of storms moving through Arizona this week have brought gusty winds, cooler air and spotty rain and snow showers to parts of our state.

As we track the last one moving through on Saturday, we could see another round of spotty showers in the Valley, across the high country and across eastern Arizona.

The key timing in Phoenix for a few light showers will be between 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday. Rainfall amounts will be light, with some neighborhoods potentially getting a few hundredths of an inch.

In the high country, snow levels will hover around 5,500 feet. Flagstaff could pick up an additional inch of snow through Saturday.

Winds will be breezy at times heading into the weekend as Valley temperatures climb into the 80s Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure builds back in next week, bringing a big warm-up our way.

Phoenix will reach the 90s by Tuesday and could flirt with the triple digits by the end of next week.

If we hit 100° next Thursday or Friday, it would be our first triple-digit day of the year.

On average, Phoenix sees its first 100-degree day around the beginning of May.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.76" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

