MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Pleasant start to the week ahead!

PHOENIX — We're stepping into the new workweek with calm conditions ahead of some big changes.
Mornings are getting cold again, starting off each day this week in the 40s.
This afternoon we'll warm back into the 70s across the Valley with mostly sunny skies for the first half of the day. Then, more clouds stream in later today but, we'll stay dry statewide.
An area of low pressure will pass through our state bringing more rain and snow chances along with some breezes and cooler air starting Wednesday.
Overnight lows will plummet into the upper 30s and low 40s in the Valley. It'll be even colder in the high country with lows in the single digits by midweek!
Valley temperatures will rebound starting Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s by next weekend.
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-0.72" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.15"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
