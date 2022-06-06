MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Phoenix set to hit 110 or higher this week

PHOENIX — We're kicking off what's going to be the hottest week of the year so far with temperatures set to soar to dangerous levels.

Valley highs will reach 110 degrees or higher starting Thursday, with temperatures topping out near 115 degrees by the weekend.

On average, we see our first day of temperatures at 110 degrees or higher on June 11th. So it wouldn't be unusual to see temperatures that high at this point in the year.

Temperatures could be record setting by the end of the week and the weekend, too. Phoenix looks to top out at 112 degrees on Friday, 114 degrees on Saturday and 113 degrees on Sunday. Here's where the records stand currently:

Friday: 111 (set in 1978)

Saturday: 114 (set in 1918)

Sunday: 112 (set in 2019)

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the Phoenix metro area starting Wednesday and continues through the weekend. This alert will also be in effect for most of southern Arizona through the weekend.

The Excessive Heat Watch is your early heads up that temperatures will climb to dangerous levels. This alert will likely be upgraded to a warning in the coming days.

Remember that heat is the number one weather related killer, so you need to take action to keep yourself safe by hydrating and adjusting your plans to limit your time outdoors, especially later this week.

Breezes will continue to pick up around the state today helping keep pollution levels down, but as they ease up we'll see ozone pollution climb back to unhealthy levels. An Ozone High Pollution Watch is in effect Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

There is a slight chance we'll see a few thunderstorms along the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains by the weekend, but stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.37" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

