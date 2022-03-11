MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: One more "cool" day before a big warm-up

PHOENIX — Our latest storm is on the way out leaving mostly clear skies, lingering breezes and cool conditions.
Breezes continue through the morning before they lighten up this afternoon. Gusts will reach 25 to 35 mph across Arizona.
Today will be the last relatively cool day before a big warm-up sets in by the weekend.
Valley highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70 this afternoon, putting us about 5 to 10 degrees below the average for this time of year.
Lows fall back into the 40s overnight tonight.
High pressure builds to our west over the weekend, sending temperatures into the upper 70s Saturday and 80s on Sunday.
Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s by the middle of next week.
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.58" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
