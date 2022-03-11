MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: One more "cool" day before a big warm-up

PHOENIX — Our latest storm is on the way out leaving mostly clear skies, lingering breezes and cool conditions.

Breezes continue through the morning before they lighten up this afternoon. Gusts will reach 25 to 35 mph across Arizona.

Today will be the last relatively cool day before a big warm-up sets in by the weekend.

Valley highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70 this afternoon, putting us about 5 to 10 degrees below the average for this time of year.

Lows fall back into the 40s overnight tonight.

High pressure builds to our west over the weekend, sending temperatures into the upper 70s Saturday and 80s on Sunday.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s by the middle of next week.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.58" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

